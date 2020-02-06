Crayon taps Microsoft talent to run Philippines

Deon Del Mundo (Crayon) Credit: Crayon

Crayon has appointed Deon Del Mundo as managing director of the Philippines, recruiting the former Microsoft executive to drive in-market customer and partner growth.

Effective immediately, Del Mundo is tasked with increasing software, cloud and digital adoption at enterprise and government levels, having previously held the position of country lead of enterprise and consulting services at Microsoft.

“It's a great honour to be part of Crayon, the global leader in helping businesses and government optimise their software investments from complex, multiple technologies and transforming them to cloud and digital business with Crayon's unique SAM [software asset management] centric approach and tool capabilities,” Del Mundo said.

“Along with its group of software and cloud experts certified on different world-leading cloud and infrastructure technologies, possibilities to innovate are endless.”

Drawing on more than 25 years of local and international experience, Del Mundo also ran Microsoft’s partner division in the Philippines for more than three years, during a seven-year stint with the vendor. Prior to Microsoft, Del Mundo held management positions at Oracle, Gemalto and Schlumberger.

“I join at an exciting time when the Philippine economy continues on its expansionary path and its competitiveness for digital innovation are growing to its potential,” he added. “Crayon Philippines is confident to deliver differentiating value and capabilities to our customers and partners.”

Del Mundo’s appointment comes seven months after Crayon took home the 2019 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award in the Philippines for “demonstrating excellence” in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on the vendor’s technology.

As reported by Channel Asia, Microsoft received nearly 3,000 nominations across 115 countries, spanning in-country submissions and also across technology categories.

Crayon was honoured for providing “outstanding” solutions and services, as well as representing “excellent” subsidiary engagement in the Philippines. The software specialists succeeded in effective engagement with its local Microsoft office while showcasing innovation and business impact, driving customer satisfaction and winning new customers.

“Crayon is confident that Deon brings the skills, talent and attributes to accelerate our growth with a customer and team 'first' mindset,” a company statement read. “The opportunity in the Philippines is immense as many organisations navigate through the complexities of optimisation and are looking for ways to simplify their technology environment.”