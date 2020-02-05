Millions invested as NTT commits to Myanmar

Sutas Kongdumrongkiat (NTT) Credit: NTT

NTT Myanmar is officially in business following a multimillion-dollar capital investment, a new wholesale government licence and the opening of an office in Yangon.

Operating as an affiliate company of NTT, the technology provider has secured a business-to-business wholesale licence from The Ministry of Commerce to offer technology solutions and managed services to enterprise clients following a capital investment of US$5 million.

This is backed by an investment of US$400 million - revealed in December 2019 - to commence the construction of a ‘MIST’ large-capacity submarine communications cable between Singapore, Myanmar and India (Mumbai and Chennai). The construction is part of a strategic joint venture for international submarine cables in Southeast Asia, with Orient Link, to improve data speed and reduce latency.

“Today’s digital landscape is changing rapidly,” said Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, CEO of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar at NTT. “Hence, we are constantly innovating and working to meet our clients’ ongoing needs.

“I am very pleased to announce the opening of our new affiliate office, reflecting our commitment to deliver intelligent, end-to-end solutions to our clients in Myanmar as the nation charges forward with its digital transformation roadmap.”

Kongdumrongkiat said the successful licence application represents a "crucial step" for NTT Myanmar in scaling operations across the country, in addition to enhancing customer efficiency through the delivery of digital solutions and services, with a specific focus on technology, education and finance sectors.

Currently, the telecommunications industry is growing at six to 12 per cent annually, faster than the GDP growth rates of many developing countries in Asia, which also represents a "strong business opportunity" for NTT, according to Kongdumrongkiat.

“I am confident that our deep expertise in technology and strong capabilities in systems integration will drive transformational growth for businesses and foster greater economic progress for the country,” he added.

NTT Myanmar will go to market leveraging a portfolio of managed services, software, and multi and hybrid cloud solutions, in addition to consulting and globally delivered support services. The new office is located at room (1504) on the 15th floor of Sakura Tower at 339 Bogyoke Aung San Road, Yangon.