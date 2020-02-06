Check Point chases customer logos with new partner program

Credit: Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point has unveiled an enhanced partner program designed to help the channel acquire new customers through rewards and enablement initiatives.

Launched following “close consultation” with partners, the program encourages closer alignment with the vendor’s channel teams in a bid to “speed up” customer sale cycles through increased support and resources.

Partners have been promised “predictable” growth margins and recognition when winning new accounts, in addition to closing strategic win-backs with a key focus on cloud security.

“The focus for the Check Point Partner Growth Program is to deliver the best growth opportunities and rewards in the industry and help our partners be more successful and profitable,” said Frank Rauch, head of Worldwide Channels at Check Point.

“With the program’s new initiatives, we are doubling down on our commitment to helping our partners win new business and build even stronger relationships with existing customers.”

The program also introduces a new ‘Elite’ tier, designed to incentivise partners with competitive deal registration management in the markets of network and data security.

“Partners continue to be a key pillar in Check Point’s growth strategy,” added Dan Yerushalmi, chief customer officer at Check Point. “[This] aligns well to our strategic initiatives of acquiring new customers and next generation security.

“I want to personally thank the hundreds of partners who provided amazing feedback and showed confidence in Check Point. We have listened and executed on your behalf to take advantage of the incredible opportunities available in 2020 and beyond.”