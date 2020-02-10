AsiaPac advances through hybrid cloud, underpinned by AWS, Azure and VMware

AsiaPac taking home the Digital Transformation honours during the inaugural Channel Asia Innovation Awards in Singapore Credit: Channel Asia / IDG

AsiaPac has unveiled plans to help Singapore-based customers who are prioritising digital transformation by leveraging in-market alliances with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and VMware.

During the past 12 months the technology provider was appointed as a local launch partner for VMware Cloud on AWS, and is also taking Azure VMware Solutions (AVS) to market in the city-state.

“Hybrid cloud and digital transformation continue to be the main priorities in our approach to create a better experience for our customers,” said Andrew Cheng, managing director of AsiaPac. “Digitalisation of the workspace and workforce are also key in today’s workplace strategies and we will be putting our resources and investments into this area.

“Vendors who are able to provide solutions to deliver the continuum of services from edge to core to cloud solutions, tapping on 5G networks for high speed and reliable mobile internet connectivity will have a strong year in 2020. This includes VMware, Microsoft Azure and AWS.”

Speaking exclusively to Channel Asia, Cheng said providing “end-to-end” hybrid cloud solutions and services spanning “edge to core to cloud” represent the key drivers of digital transformation for customers in 2020.

“As part of M1, we are able to leverage M1’s high speed and reliable 5G networks to provide these unique value propositions to our customers,” Cheng added. “A successful technology partner must be able to innovate quickly and deliver these innovations to their customers - customer service with the obsession for quality delivery.”

AsiaPac’s increased market focus follows a stellar year of growth for the business in 2019, with market launches capped off by ASEAN partner award recognition through Automation Anywhere and Dynatrace. This is in addition to taking home the Digital Transformation honours during the inaugural Channel Asia Innovation Awards in November.

“These milestones mark our aim in embracing digital transformation, hybrid cloud and AIOps platform as part of our transformation journey,” Cheng said.

However, Cheng acknowledged that some customers in Singapore find it challenging to keep pace with such changes, heightening demand for external expertise as a result.

“Customers are seeking newer and more intuitive ways to maximise IT budgets to reap higher productivity gains and faster deployments of ICT projects,” he observed. “Commitment and support are required from organisational leaders to drive these ICT transformation initiatives.”

AsiaPac has more than 30 years of market experience in Singapore, leveraging specialist capabilities in managed infrastructure, cloud and enterprise computing. However in the current landscape, Cheng said moving towards “edge, core and cloud” through an as-a-service model will be crucial in “setting us apart” from an increasingly competitive local market.

“Being able to act as a consultant as well as managed service partner, reduces the need for customers to handle daily mundane operation tasks, allowing them to focus on delivering business value,” he added.