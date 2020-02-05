Indonesia included as NTT brings data centre divisions under one roof

Department houses over 160 data centres spanning more than 20 countries and four regions

NTT has launched a new Global Data Centres division incorporating entities NTT Indonesia Nexcenter, Gyron, Netmagic, e-shelter, RagingWire and other data centre businesses formerly operating under the NTT Communications banner.

The new-look department now houses over 160 data centres spanning more than 20 countries and four regions - Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA and India - under the leadership of Ryuichi Matsuo.

“We understand the core challenges our clients grapple with today as they move along the road of digital transformation,” said Matsuo, speaking as executive vice president of Global Data Centres at NTT.

“Having one data centre partner covering their global requirements makes it easier for clients to reach their business objectives, in a time where huge growth in cloud and data usage is creating a growing demand for data centre capacity.

“So, we are bringing together our global data centre businesses into one entity, offering a comprehensive end-to-end stack of data centre solutions and services to support our clients’ demands.”

From a leadership perspective, Takahiro Nagata has been tasked with running Asia Pacific, with locations including Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Singapore, Cyberjaya, Bangkok and Jakarta. Meanwhile, Sharad Sanghi is in charge of India overseeing “significant data centre operations” in Mumbai, Bangalore, Noida and Chennai.

“NTT’s launch of its newly consolidated Global Data Centres division will provide a competitive boost to the entity,” added Courtney Munroe, group vice president of Global Telecommunications Research at IDC. “NTT is one of the largest global providers, and it is perhaps the world’s leading data centre provider outside North America, with an industry leading presence in key metro markets around the world.”

Customers will have access to full-stack technology solutions - ranging from data centre and network infrastructure to applications - and full-lifecycle services which includes consultancy, fit-out services and ongoing management, backed up by “end-to-end” managed services.

“NTT also has class-leading expertise in cutting edge cooling and customisable data centre technologies,” Munroe added. “Most importantly, NTT brings a unique blend of end-to-end full stack capabilities, including networking and carrier network interconnection, hybrid cloud capabilities and lifecycle management services.

“NTT is ideally positioned to serve global hyper-scale entities, as well as enterprises seeking a comprehensive one-stop solution.”