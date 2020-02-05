Microsoft appoints new Asian leader

Ahmed Mazhari (Microsoft) Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has appointed Ahmed Mazhari as president of Asia, replacing Ralph Haupter who is assuming the role of president of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

Effective February 10, Mazhari joins the technology giant following 23 years at GE and Genpact, a spin off from GE launched in 2005, which also operates as a gold partner of Microsoft. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief growth officer leading the company’s growth globally across all industry verticals, products, service lines and geographies.

Mazhari - who reports to Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president and president of Global Sales, Marketing and Operations at Microsoft - will work with Haupter to ensure a “seamless transition” until 31 March.

“I am delighted that Ahmed Mazhari is bringing his global leadership experience and deep understanding of digital transformation, from ideation to implementation, to Microsoft Asia,” Courtois said. “With his strong track record and passion for empowering customers, I know Ahmed will continue to drive an innovative approach, supporting the region's economic growth and societal goals.

“I would also like to thank Ralph Haupter for his significant contributions to Asia, as he takes on a new role leading our EMEA region and continues to make an impact within Microsoft.”

Mazhari has lived and worked in the US, Asia and Europe, possessing a "strong track record" in leading global and regional teams. Prior to Genpact, he held senior leadership roles with Xerox.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Microsoft and excited by its mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” Mazhari added.

“It is an honour and great pleasure to lead Microsoft in Asia, my home region, the vibrant epicentre of global economic activity, with organisations who are unparalleled in their willingness to boldly adopt emerging business models and technologies. I look forward to working closely with our customers, partners and employees to accelerate digital transformation in this region.”

As reported by Channel Asia, Haupter unveiled plans to vacate his role as president of Asia at Microsoft in early January. taking charge of EMEA effective 1 April 2020.

Replacing the retiring Michel Van Der Bel as president of EMEA, Haupter is expected to relocate to Europe in the coming months having moved to Singapore in July 2016 following four years as CEO of Greater China.