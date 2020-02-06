Rolling Arrays targets new markets through SAP SuccessFactors

Manu Khetan (Rolling Arrays) Credit: Rolling Arrays

Rolling Arrays is prioritising strategic growth in Australia, New Zealand and wider Asian markets as the Singapore-based HR specialist expands through SAP SuccessFactors.

With strong presence already in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, plans are now in place for the implementation service provider to deepen capabilities within the HR technology space at a regional level, since launching in 2009.

“Our key priority for 2020 is to expand into new markets,” confirmed Manu Khetan, founder and CEO of Rolling Arrays, when speaking to Channel Asia. “With expanding and entering new markets, we intend to continue establishing that we are the de facto leader in HR transformation being a true SuccessFactors implementation provider.

“With years of great expertise, experience and a good installed base of happy customers, we aim to capitalise on the fact that we are the early movers into the industry and have an upper hand in HR tech transformation space.”

Part of SAP since 2012 - following a $3.4 billion acquisition - SuccessFactors operates as a provider of human capital management (HCM) software with a user base in excess of 120 million, serving over 7000 customers in the process.

“SuccessFactors as a product is going places and customers are adopting it,” Khetan added. “We want to ensure our existing and new customers get the maximum value out of it. Businesses are changing every day and all customers across the globe need instant solutions to their business requirements.”

Consequently, Khetan said software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions are replacing “bespoke and on-premises software” across the world, as customer behaviour patterns change.

“As a HR SaaS expert, all our consultants must possess equal expertise in latest technology, HR best practices and consulting skills to understand, recommend and implement the right solution for our customers,” Khetan explained. “Gone are the times where there are different teams for functional, technical and infrastructure streams.”

The business - which has delivered more than 150 HR transformation projects for over 75 blue-chip customers across Asia - first partnered with SAP in 2010, kick-starting a decade of providing specialised consulting and implementation services specific to HR.

“The approach that has distinguished us among our competitors is that we live and breathe the ideology that every business is unique and so are our solutions to it,” Khetan said. “We take a project, big or small, with utmost sincerity to solve the problem the company or department faced before they decide to embark on an RFP or RFI process.

“We get to the heart of the business needs, understand their unique requirements to achieve HR transformation, and thus empower a business to respond intuitively to evolving market dynamics.

“Hence, it’s a game-changing spree with us from suggesting a solution, implementing it right and helping customers to derive maximum value post implementation.”

Evolving tech

When searching through Gartner analyst reports assessing future trends, the direction of travel for HR technology becomes clear; this is a “thriving” market. For example, by 2022, 50 per cent of large enterprises will have invested in a "major initiative" to improve manager experience by automating multiple work-related HCM tasks.

“Importantly, these technologies are meant to reduce the amount of time managers spend on administrative tasks, not replace managers’ role/authority by automation,” a Gartner research note stated.

According to Khetan, the market is evolving through the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning which in turn have facilitated the rise of HR chatbots and advanced people analytics.

“These can change the dynamics of how employees interact with HR processes in an organisation,” he acknowledged. “Every company might fancy it, however, how much of it can be adopted and brought in to cater to customer experience is something we as technology provider help customers to understand.

“As new technologies enter the market, we as a business have developed the agility to respond to changing technologies, demands and drive in innovation.”

Historically, Khetan said HR technology was adopted “only after” the company had invested in finance or key operational areas such as procurement or supply chain solutions.

During the past few years however, the business has witnessed a “big focus” on human capital with organisations increasingly investing in HR solutions and services to drive wider transformation projects.

“There are still the majority of customers who have not adopted end-to-end HR transformation, which is where customers are investing as of now and that’s where our core strength is,” Khetan qualified.

“On the other hand, there are also existing customers, with matured HR processes, who are trying to adopt newer technologies such as HR chatbots and people analytics. Overall, customers seem eager to invest in newer technologies and adopt end-to-end HR transformation.”

In 2020, Khetan said customers now want “HR in their employees’ pocket”, with employee experience driven by “efficiency, simplicity and accessibility”. Such an experience can be delivered by simplifying the processes through new technologies like AI, machine learning and chatbots.

“Imagine chatbots answering employees’ everyday queries instantly from what are the leaves remaining, medical benefits that one has, availability of team members in a particular period, pending tickets etc, to broader analytical and shared services benefits,” Khetan said.

“One of the biggest challenges for businesses is transforming HR while the economies, industries, statutory compliances and businesses are changing rapidly along with considering the impact of dynamic employee demography, globalidation and diverse cultures.

“To surmount this, customers need a solution that is accessible on cloud, has in-built best practices and rules for all statutory compliances, is fast to implement and has a state of the art user interface on web and mobile so that customers have access to actionable insights to grow and stay competitive."