Regional channel partners shine for SAP

Credit: Dreamstime

SAP has honoured top-performing partners in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) following 12 months of growth through the channel.

Unveiled during the vendor’s recent Field Kick-Off Meetings, the awards recognise excellence in overall sales, innovation, technology and services, in addition to solution-specific areas.

Selected from a regional network of providers, nominations were based on internal SAP sales data and judged by a “steering committee” composed of regional and global representatives from the technology giant.

Notable winners included Accenture who took home SAP S/4HANA and ISV honours, with fellow consultancy firms Deloitte and EY recognised in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and Intelligent Platforms categories respectively.

Fujitsu was honoured for Partner Managed Cloud expertise, while IBM and ANZ Bank excelled in Ariba and Concur solutions respectively.

“SAP congratulates this year’s top performers across the globe,” a company statement read. “Partners are essential to SAP’s success, and these awards are a testament to the amazing work and value they deliver. SAP and its partners help customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run better with their solutions.”

SAP partner award winners in APJ:

- SAP Ariba Solutions: IBM

- SAP Concur Solutions: ANZ Bank

- SAP Customer Experience: BORN Group

- Partner Managed Cloud: Fujitsu

- SAP SuccessFactors Solutions: FPT Information Systems

- SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Deloitte

- Platform and Technology: itelligence

- SAP S/4HANA: ABeam Consulting

- SAP S/4HANA Innovation Partners: Accenture

- Intelligent Platforms: EY

- ISV Solution Partners: Accenture

- Partner-Packaged Solution Partners: BSG Partners

- Solution Extensions: Vistex

- Marketing Success: Hitachi Systems

- Learning Excellence: HRMS Consulting