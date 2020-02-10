Talend taps IBM veteran to build out partner ecosystem in Asia

Credit: Dreamstime

Talend has appointed Jimmy Kwang as regional vice president of sales in Asia, tasked with driving regional business development and growth, including expanding the vendor’s partner ecosystem.

Kwang joins Talend following more than 20 years at IBM, having held management roles in Singapore and Malaysia spanning cloud, channel and software solutions. Based in Singapore, Kwang will report to Stu Garrow, senior vice president of sales and general manager of Asia Pacific.

“Talend is experiencing solid growth in Asia, driven by both strong demand for our cloud data integration solutions and our efforts with our strategic partners,” Garrow said. “Jimmy is a people-centric leader with a passion for talent development, and I look forward to working closely with him to help our customers create new data-driven strategies for their enterprise initiatives.”

According to Garrow, Kwang brings more than 30 years of industry experience to the role, with expertise in the enterprise adoption of cloud, automation, artificial intelligence and blockchain.

“Asia is a growing economy where organisations are determined to become digital transformers by embracing new cloud and data integration technology," Kwang added. “I am truly excited to join Talend to work toward developing new growth opportunities, expanding our footprint in the region, and collaborating with our partners to enable our customers to succeed in their data journey.”

The appointment of Kwang comes 12 months after Garrow was recruited as head of regional business development and growth from MuleSoft, as revealed by Channel Asia.

Meanwhile in December, the vendor announced availability of Talend Cloud - a data integration platform - via the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.