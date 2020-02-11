AWS increases support for managed services

Includes the 'much requested' AWS Transfer for SFTP

Credit: AWS

Amazon has added support for eight services to Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) Managed Services offerings, raising the total number of included products to 69.



The additional supported services include Amazon CloudSearch, Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics, Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose, AWS VM Import/Export, AWS App Mesh, Amazon Quicksight, AWS Transfer for SFTP and Amazon Cognito.



The AWS Transfer for SFTP offering was highly requested, according to AWS.

Available directly in Australia through the Asia Pacific (Sydney) region, the service operates AWS on a user's behalf as it automates activities like change requests, monitoring, patch management, security and backup services. It also provides full life cycle services to provision, run and support infrastructure.

Users can provision and configure these services through the AWS Console or application programmable interfaces (APIs).

In addition to the Sydney region, the service can also be accessed directly through the wider Asia Pacific region in Singapore, Tokyo, Seoul and Mumbai, through the North America region in Northern Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, Northern California, Montreal and São Paulo and through the European region in Ireland, Frankfurt and London.

