Chun Wo Construction sharpens ERP edge through SAP in Hong Kong

Credit: Dreamstime

Hong Kong-based Chun Wo Construction Holdings has deployed SAP Analytics Cloud to enhance enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities as part of widespread digital transformation efforts.

Operating as a subsidiary of Asia Allied Infrastructure, the business specialises in “mega-size integrated construction projects” across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. Recent projects include the Central-Wanchai Bypass, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Passenger Clearance Building and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, covering the Hong Kong section.

In leveraging SAP, Chun Wo has now moved to SAP Analytics Cloud to upgrade data management, financial reporting and business intelligence (BI) capabilities, in addition to generating "high-value business insights from its legacy tools".

“Chun Wo has laid a solid business foundation over the past 50 years, with a constant commitment to seeking breakthroughs and innovation that help us develop and maintain our competitiveness,” said Stephen Lee Ka Lun, CEO of Chun Wo. “We are delighted to work with SAP to now transform our business intelligence and ERP capabilities with SAP cloud technology and advanced artificial intelligence [AI].

“By making it easier for our teams to rapidly make confident data-backed decisions, Chun Wo is once again helping to lead the construction industry into a new era."

Delivered via the cloud, SAP Analytics Cloud integrates Chun Wo's legacy tools into a dashboard which provides an overview of operational realities. This overview enables the management team to "monitor, analyse and predict" project data.

“With SAP Analytics Cloud, Chun Wo continues its digital transformation in generating more value from its existing business intelligence and planning workflows,” added Fabian Padilla Crisol, managing director of Hong Kong at SAP.

"Chun Wo users are now empowered to extract insights from corporate data with intelligent technologies. This extends and expands Chun Wo's digital investments and puts the company in a position to reach well-informed, non-biased business decisions faster in a complete, contextual, and confident approach.”

To help manage complex projects, Chun Wo also relies on technologies such as SAP ERP, which the business deployed in 2007, backed by "stand-alone reporting spreadsheets and planning tools".