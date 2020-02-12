AWS gets technical with partner network course updates

Credit: ID 158637918 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu | Dreamstime.com

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has updated two of its digital AWS Partner Network (APN) courses to focus on the technical aspects of its Connect product and AWS services in general.

The two courses, AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Amazon Connect (Technical) and AWS Technical Professional, have received updates on discussing technical advantages of creating a cloud-based contact centre and expanded knowledge of AWS services, respectively.

The Connect course is focused on the technical details of provisioning, configuring, managing and pricing of Amazon Connect for a contact centre. It contains contains an overview of differentiators, customer adoption processes and education on setting up a cloud-based contact centre with Amazon Connect.

Meanwhile, the AWS Technical Professional course contains technical knowledge of AWS cloud computing, global infrastructure, services, solutions, migration and security and goes for four and a half hours.

The update to the Professional course includes new customer case studies, best practices and real AWS solution architecture references.

The Professional course also provides partners with an AWS Technical Professional accreditation on completion and is the first stage of the AWS Technical Professional learning path.

If the accreditation is achieved, partners can achieve certification following the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner course after a combination of 18 hours of digital courses and exams and one day and four and a half hours of classroom courses.

Following the certification, partners can then continue on to the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate course learning path.