Google Cloud targets mainframe migrations with Cornerstone acquisition

Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has acquired Dutch mainframe migration specialist Cornerstone Technology, which it claims will become a central element in its efforts to drag mainframe workloads onto its cloud platform.

“Cornerstone brings a wealth of experience and innovative solutions to our portfolio of products and services that help customers modernise their infrastructure and applications,” Google Cloud transformation practice director Howard Weale said in a blog post.

“Their [Cornerstone’s] capabilities will form the ‘cornerstone’ of our mainframe-to-GCP solutions, and customers are able to take advantage of these new capabilities now through our professional services organisation and our partner network,” he added.

Cornerstone Technology, based in the Netherlands, delivers migration projects that it claims are “orders of magnitude more efficient and with lower risks than traditional methods,” thanks to the company’s proprietary G4 technology, along with in-house migration and platform experience and its project and testing strategy.

According to Google, Cornerstone solutions bring a number of benefits to its customers as they modernise their infrastructure and applications on Google Cloud.

Among these benefits is migration roadmap development which sees Google Cloud -- with the Cornestone capabilities on board -- able to conduct an assessment on an organisation’s entire mainframe environment, find the macro and the microservices, and create a roadmap to a modern services architecture.

Another benefit, according to Google, is conversion flexibility -- the ability to convert any language to any other language and any database to any other database to prepare organisations’ applications for modern environments.

Also beneficial is the ability to conduct automated data migration, which companies can use to move their mainframe data, unlocking its value to drive new innovative use cases in data analytics and data warehousing.

For Weale, the new capabilities offered by the Cornerstone buy represent the latest step in the vendor’s ongoing efforts to court the enterprise market.

“We’ve been making great strides to better serve enterprise customers, including introducing premium support, better aligning our customer success organisation, simplifying our commercial contracting process to make it easier to do business with Google Cloud, and expanding our partner relationships,” Weale said.