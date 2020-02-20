Riverbed appoints new APAC and A/NZ leaders

Frank Ong (Riverbed) Credit: Riverbed

Network and application performance vendor, Riverbed has appointed Frank Ong as its regional vice president of A/NZ along with Richard Steranka as APJ leader.

Ong’s appointment follows the departure of Keith Buckley to Citrix in January. While Steranka replaces Bjorn Engelhardt who moved on to Forcepoint.

Ong will retain responsibility for driving the strategic operations, planning and growth of Riverbed in A/NZ, reporting into Steranka.

Prior to taking on the role with Riverbed, Ong was previously the vice president of Idemia’s Australian operations and has also served as the managing director for Oracle Philippines.

Steranka was previously the vice president of sales for Riverbed and previously worked for McAfee as its vice president of global channel sales and operations.

“I’m looking forward to overseeing the APJ region as we help enable our customers in this increasingly cloud and digital world,” Steranka said.

“Hybrid clouds and digitisation has caused explosive growth in applications, connected devices and data, all of which puts tremendous strain on enterprise networks and the IT professionals who operate them. These apps and devices are only going to continue to grow and become more complex.”