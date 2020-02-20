VMware targets emerging Southeast Asia markets through new channel leader

Credit: Dreamstime

VMware has appointed Venkatesh Murali as new channel leader of Nascent and Vietnam, amid plans to drive partner growth through emerging Southeast Asia markets.

Recruited from Lenovo, Murali joins the software vendor with the aim of spearheading expansion efforts in Vietnam and other developing markets, which also include Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

“With Vietnam being named the second fastest growing internet economy in Southeast Asia, and Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos rounding out the top four economies in GDP growth in the region in 2019, VMware is excited to deepen our support for business transformation in the fast-growing region as it plugs into the digital economy,” said Sanjay K. Deshmukh, vice president and managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea at VMware.

“The addition of Venkatesh to our Nascent markets and Vietnam leadership team will sharpen VMware’s focus on extending our hybrid and multi-cloud solutions to Vietnam and other developing markets in the region, empowering enterprises with the tools to leapfrog their business transformation through technology in an exciting growth phase aided by the new digital economy.”

Leveraging almost 20 years of channel development experience, Murali joins VMware from Lenovo, having headed up Software Defined Infrastructure within Central Asia Pacific. In this role, Murali led the software defined solutions and data centre sales strategy for governments, corporations and small and medium businesses across the region.

Prior to this, Murali held management positions at Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“Digital transformation is a top priority for enterprises, particularly in developing markets,” Murali added. “With the limitless opportunities afforded by hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, VMware enables its partners to leverage the cutting-edge solutions to accelerate business enhancement initiatives."

A key partner for Murali will no doubt be Tien Phat Technology JSC (Tpcoms), which recently became the first cloud verified partner of VMware in Vietnam, in a move designed to drive adoption at enterprise level.

Delivered through the VMware Cloud Provider Program, Tpcoms also launched TPCloud, providing large-scale customers full access to the vendor’s cloud technologies across the country. As a verified cloud specialist, the service provider now offers Vietnamese businesses cloud infrastructure supported by a team of technical VMware experts.

“Channel partners are core to VMware’s strategy to build a vibrant ecosystem encompassing both developed and developing markets," Murali added. "Accessing and utilising cloud capabilities are the first step for enterprises seeking to harness innovation and architectural flexibility in their continuous evolution.”

As reported by Channel Asia, VMware also recently appointed Gabriel Breeman as senior director of Partner Business Sales across Asia Pacific and Japan, recruiting the channel executive from F5 Networks.

Based in Singapore, Breeman joins VMware following almost three years as vice president of Partner Sales and Alliances across Asia Pacific at F5 Networks. During his tenure, Breeman was tasked with expanding the vendor’s sales channels and alliance partner landscape.