Viettel builds out managed SOC, backed by Vietnamese security ambitions

The security division of Viettel Group has launched a managed security operations centre (SOC), fuelling efforts to transition from telecommunications to digital services.

Operating as part of the Hanoi-based Vietnamese telco, Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) claimed the offering is capable of “detecting, analysing, responding, preventing and investigating traceability” of security incidents on a global scale.

Researched and developed by “Vietnamese experts”, the SOC forms a key part of plans to evolve into a digital services provider.

“VCS wants to become the largest cyber security service provider in Vietnam, using Vietnamese human resources and processes and providing Vietnamese products to almost all large enterprises and organisations in Vietnam beside providing critical national infrastructure to the country,” said Nguyen Son Hai, director of VCS.

According to Son Hai, VCS has so far detected more than 100 zero-day vulnerabilities, in a move which he claims has garnered acknowledgment from Google, Facebook and Microsoft.

Furthermore, the provider has also built a “product ecosystem” within cyber security, servicing government and enterprise customers through cloud and security solutions.

Spending on managed security services surpassed more than US$21 billion at a global level during 2019, dominated by demand for around-the-clock monitoring and management of security operations centres.

In representing the largest share of security spending, more than $47 billion was invested in managed security services, integration services, consulting services and IT education and training during the 12-month period.

That’s according to IDC findings, which places the channel at the centre of a customer investment strategy within an expanding security market.

On the whole, services represents the "fastest area of spending growth" with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2 per cent. Delving deeper, software is following suit with nearly $38 billion allocated to products such as endpoint security software, identity and digital trust software, alongside security analytics, intelligence, response and orchestration software.

Next up is hardware spending, which accounts for more than $21 billion in 2019 with a strong focus on network security products.