Unisys launches new global security channel partner program

For resellers of Unisys’ Stealth and other security-related products

Unisys has launched a new global partner program focused on its security products and services.

Lance Vaughn, vice president of channel and alliances – security at Unisys, described the program as being “dedicated to security solutions and designed to accelerate growth (especially Stealth) through a high-value, industry leading, unified global program.”

Containing silver, gold and platinum tiers, partners can gain access at every level to sales support, including technical sales and sales enablement, discounts, demos, collateral, partner-specific solution overviews with use cases and case studies and co-branded materials and customisable marketing campaigns related to Unisys’ security products.

At the gold tier, partners gain access to an implementation hotline and level one and two support services, while platinum partners will get lead generation, market development funds and partner council membership.

Other benefits planned for later in 2020 include webinars, partner roadshows and regional events.



Progression through the tiers is based on revenue achievement and partner investments, such as Stealth certified resources, according to Vaughn.

The program is Unisys’ first channel program specific to its security offerings and is separate from its Unisys Global Alliances program and other non-security channel partnerships.

As the program is brand new, Unisys had no partners to announce alongside the start of the program. Currently, the company is looking for partners in the Asia Pacific region to join the program.

The announcement of the global security channel partner program coincided with the release of version 5.0 of its Stealth security software, providing protection for container- and Kubernetes environment-based data.