Clojure use grows in the workplace

More Clojure developers report using the language at work, but having difficulty convincing coworkers

Credit: Dreamstime

Clojure, a functional programming language for the JVM that also works with JavaScript and Microsoft’s Common Language Runtime (CLR), is enjoying increased usage in the workplace, according to a user survey.

Yet the language still faces obstacles such as difficulty persuading coworkers of its merits and difficulty understanding its error messages.

Results of the State of Clojure 2020 community survey, released last week, found that roughly 69 per cent of respondents used Clojure in the workplace, up from about 25 per cent 10 years ago. The survey also found that Clojure adoption had increased among large companies, i.e., those with at least 1,000 employees.

Key value propositions cited for Clojure include:

Functional programming

The REPL

Immutable data

Ease of development

Host interoperability

The survey found that Clojure is most commonly used in web development (79 per cent), open source projects (45 per cent), commercial services (29 per cent), and enterprise apps (also 29 per cent).

Clojure’s usage in enterprise apps has grown from zero per cent 10 years ago. The OSes most often targeted for development include MacOS (55 per cent), Linux (35 per cent), and Windows (nine per cent).

The obstacles cited to using Clojure included persuading coworkers, companies, and clients, difficult error messages, hiring and staffing, and the need for better tools and IDEs. Obstacles cited to using ClojureScript — a Clojure to JavaScript compiler—include using JavaScript libraries, debugging generated JavaScript, and using ClojureScript REPLs.

The State of Clojure 2020 survey queried Clojure users in January about various aspects of the language. More than 2,500 participants responded to different parts of the survey.