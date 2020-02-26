Customer deployments drive new UiPath status for Deloitte in Asia Pacific

Consultancy giant has helped more than 40 multi-national corporations set up Robotics and Automation Centres of Excellence

L-R: Left to Right: Andrew Phillips (UiPath); Andrea Van Unen-Smith (UiPath); Suvit Pandya (Deloitte) and John Pickering (Deloitte) Credit: Deloitte

Deloitte has achieved Diamond level partner status with UiPath in Asia Pacific, following a string of customer deployments across the region.

The recognition - billed as the highest partner status in the region - is in response to the consultancy giant helping more than 40 multi-national corporations set up Robotics and Automation Centres of Excellence, in a bid to drive digital transformation efforts within the enterprise.

Leveraging specialist expertise in automation, Deloitte has served approximately 200 customers in Australia and the wider Asia Pacific region, spanning key verticals such as public sector, telecommunications and financial services, in addition to energy and utilities, retail, health, supply chain and manufacturing among others. In covering over 1000 business processes, more than 35 per cent have been deployed with UiPath software.

“Understanding how to work with increasing levels of automation will become a key skill as technology changes the nature of work,” said John Pickering, partner of Robotics and Cognitive Automation at Deloitte. “UiPath helps create robots that take over the routine tasks, freeing up people to enjoy the non-routine ones. Deloitte’s commitment to automation and AI [artificial intelligence] as a driver for the transformation of organisations is a strategic choice.”

According to Pickering, Deloitte’s “rapid growth” in recent years has resulted in the business housing the largest team in Australia dedicated to automation services.

“Our alliance with UiPath complements our capabilities to offer innovative services and solutions to our clients, helping them drive concrete business outcomes with an automation first mindset,” Pickering added.

“We are very proud to be recognised by UiPath as the first partner in the region to be awarded Diamond status and we continue to work closely together across many initiatives including our collaboration in becoming a UiPath Learning Partner, which enables us to offer training and certification services to our clients on behalf of UiPath.”

Pickering said “surging demand” for intelligent business process automation, backed by declining costs of automation software and services, are "key factors" contributing to the growth of a market expected to reach $12 billion by 2023, according to Forrester findings.

“Deloitte sees huge opportunity in the automation and AI market and we will continue to invest to bring the best solutions to our clients,” he said.

The new status also recognises Deloitte’s commitment to building capability and certifying staff, along with advising and delivering enterprise scaled automation for customers leveraging the UiPath platform.

“Our vision of a robot for every person aligns with Deloitte’s strategy for a digital workforce augmenting humans, so they’re freed up to strategise, build competitive advantage and make faster decisions,” added Paul Kessler, vice president of Partners across Asia Pacific at UiPath.

“Deloitte’s UiPath Diamond level partner status demonstrates capability throughout the automation lifecycle, from process discovery through to implementing automation and building it into their customers’ way of doing business.”