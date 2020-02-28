GoPro goes single distributor in Singapore with Ingram Micro

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has been appointed as sole distributor of GoPro in Singapore, adding to an expanding retail portfolio in the city-state.

“With the ongoing trend of user-generated content sharing and digital media consumption on various social networking platforms, we believe there is a huge growth opportunity in the market,” said Francis Choo, vice president and chief country executive of ASEAN and Hong Kong at Ingram Micro. “The new generation of tech-savvy travellers will also contribute to the rise in demand for high-performance devices.”

Delivered through the channel, the partnership will centre around the vendor’s HERO8 Black, Mods and MAX camera offerings, first unveiled to the market in October 2019.

“GoPro is excited to extend our existing relationship with Ingram Micro into Singapore,” added Rodney Block, senior director of sales and marketing across Asia Pacific at GoPro. “We believe the combination of Ingram Micro’s scale and execution with strong demand for our HERO8 Black and MAX cameras will drive increased business across Singapore and surrounding service markets.”

In January, Internet of Things (IoT) specialist Chargifi expanded into Asia Pacific through a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, spanning ASEAN, Australasia and Hong Kong.

As revealed by Channel Asia, terms of the deal will see Ingram Micro gain access to an IoT cloud-management platform for smart wireless power, building on an existing partnership in the US and Latin America.

“It wasn’t long before we recognised the potential of the solution for Asia Pacific, where demand for wireless power and IoT devices in enterprise and hospitality is soaring,” said Diego Utge, executive vice president and group president of Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro, speaking at the time of the launch.

“Chargifi has already proved popular in the region so far but given the huge appetite in the Asia Pacific market for smart devices, we know there is great potential via our channel partners who are keen to meet the needs of the rapidly changing technology environment.”

The vendor’s wireless charging SmartSpots are already in deployment across the region, in particular Australia with customers including Sydney Airport, The Sporting Globe Bar and Rouse Hill Town Centre shopping mall.