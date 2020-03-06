Andrew Tan steps down from JOS Singapore

Industry executive departs following almost four years in leading role

Andrew Tan Credit: JOS Singapore

Andrew Tan has resigned from his role as managing director of JOS Singapore, after leading the technology provider’s in-market transformation for almost four years.

Effective in March, the industry executive was tasked with spearheading business and operations in the city-state since assuming the role in June 2016, drawing on over 20 years of management experience.

“We thank Andrew for his service to JOS Singapore over the years,” a spokesperson for HKBN JOS told Channel Asia.

Tan’s departure from JOS follows completion of its acquisition by Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) in December.

The US$50 million deal - which also includes JOS subsidiaries, Adura Hong Kong and Adura Cyber Security - is designed to reinforce HKBN's position in the system integration and connectivity markets, while expanding enterprise reach in the process.

Going forward, Almira Chan - co-owner and chief strategy officer of HKBN Group - will oversee the “business and development” of JOS offices beyond Hong Kong, including Singapore, Malaysia, mainland China and Macau.

“Together with our strong teams at JOS, Almira is building an even stronger JOS, fully optimising synergies, technical expertise and collaborations between JOS offices,” the spokesperson added. “We are all set to give even stronger support to our enterprise customers in their digital transformation, ICT needs and business growth.”

With more than two decades of technology management expertise, Tan has held several senior roles in multinational corporations such as NEC, IBM and Cisco, in addition to leading 3D Networks in Singapore.

During such tenures, Tan gained a reputation for bringing strong results and values to the business through driving innovation and creating strategic in-market alliances.