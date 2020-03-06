Ingram Micro boosts cyber channel play through Rapid7

Francis Choo (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has signed a distribution agreement with Rapid7 in a move designed to strengthen cyber security offerings in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The ASEAN-centric alliance comes in response to rising threat levels across the region, which have in turn triggered increased customer demand for cyber security solutions and services.

Specialising in SecOps, the US-based vendor offers deep expertise in visibility, analytics and automation tools with the aim of combining the capabilities of security, IT and DevOps teams. Alongside an established channel play, key vendor alliances include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Cisco and CyberArk, in addition to Atlassian, ServiceNow, IBM and Google Cloud among others.

“The addition of Rapid7 to our cyber security portfolio offering is strategically aligned to our continuous prioritisation of cyber security transformation strategy,” said Francis Choo, vice president and chief country executive of ASEAN and Hong Kong at Ingram Micro.

“While organisations continue to migrate more of their workload and infrastructure to the cloud, the complexity of these environments will grow.

“Rapid7 InsightIDR provides SecOps a cloud SIEM [security information and event management] solution that helps them quickly detect threats across hybrid environments. We believe there will be a growing need for such solutions in the market. This is on top of Rapid7’s dominance in vulnerability management and security scanning.”

According to Choo, the collaboration will also strengthen Ingram Micro’s security portfolio for channel partners, as well as “harnessing opportunities” in security analytics and monitoring solutions across ASEAN, with SecOps tools in particular experiencing “rising demand”.

“The Rapid7 team is excited to work with Ingram Micro to address the growing market demand for cyber security offerings,” added Rajeev Mathur, regional director of Southeast Asia, India and Greater China at Rapid7. “Across ASEAN, there is continual growth in cloud services as businesses operations strive to achieve balance between agility, effectiveness and cost, while not compromising security.

“Particularly for mid-sized organisations, this can be very difficult with limited time and resources. Today, many business partners service this market and Rapid7 solutions can help them deliver better value to their customers.”