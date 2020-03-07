Under the watchful eye of Satya Nadella, Microsoft and Telkomsel drive digital agenda in Indonesia

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has partnered with Telkomsel to provide outlying regions in Indonesia with enhanced connectivity and solutions, underpinned by cloud and network technologies.



Revealed on the sidelines of DevCon - Digital Economy Summit 2020 in Jakarta - headlined by Satya Nadella as CEO of Microsoft - the alliance is designed to emulate the digital offerings currently available in major cities across the country, aligned to Industry 4.0 priorities in Indonesia.

Specifically, the agreement is centred around “technical collaboration” between Microsoft’s cloud capabilities - including cloud edge, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and data hubs - coupled with Telkomsel’s network solutions to offer lower latency between devices and the cloud, at both consumer and business levels.

“Through this partnership, Microsoft and Telkomsel are set to bring together the capabilities and resources of both companies to expand business relationships and achieve our shared goals,” said Haris Izmee, president director of Indonesia at Microsoft.

“In accordance with Microsoft’s focus on digital transformation, we are collaborating to establish a pilot project on top of Telkomsel’s private LTE infrastructure with the implementation of Azure Stack Edge to support customers in remote areas who need internet connectivity and AI solutions.”

Through this collaboration, Izmee said Microsoft will also facilitate "technical and sales empowerment", in addition to preparing development programs, providing sales resources and helping Telkomsel improve internal sales capabilities.

Meanwhile, Telkomsel will enhance technical capabilities and competencies to "adopt and improve" the vendor's solutions across international, commercial and user sectors. This is alongside developing digital enterprise solutions capable of utilising Microsoft’s technology platforms for the energy and manufacturing industries, with a specific focus on IoT, data hub sand AI.

“The collaboration is in line with our commitment to continue moving forward accelerating the nation by ensuring equal network deployment and seamless access to the latest digital technology across Indonesia,” added Setyanto Hantoro, CEO of Telkomsel.

“We hope the collaboration between Telkomsel and Microsoft would improve competitiveness and quality of life in Indonesia while enhancing business performance through the implementation of an integrated digital technology.”

According to Hantoro, the partnership will help strengthen Telkomsel’s focus on the enterprise market in Indonesia, complementing to services offerings across IoT, big data, data secured access, mobile device management and cloud.

Rounding off the agreement, both parties have also joined forces to develop IoT solutions by leveraging Microsoft’s network functions and technologies to enable augmented cloud IoT hybrid networks, endorsed by localised marketing and communications activities.

As reported by Channel Asia, Nadella addressed more than 2500 developers, start-ups and entrepreneurs in Jakarta, as Microsoft makes its partner priorities clear in Indonesia. In delivering the keynote in Jakarta, Nadella outlined the vendor’s strategy for driving developer success in Southeast Asia, with enhanced Azure capabilities featuring heavily.

The appearance also triggered speculation that the technology giant was exploring the option of building data centres in Indonesia, potentially joining fellow cloud giants Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud in an increasingly competitive Southeast Asia market.

That was according to Joko Widodo - president of Indonesia - who claimed that “simple regulation” will be created to facilitate such a move in the country.

“Microsoft wants to invest immediately in Indonesia,” said Widodo, when addressing media during the conference. “So within a week we will decide a new, simple regulation to support the investment.”