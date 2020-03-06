AWS cancels Singapore Summit due to Covid-19

Annual event was set to host more than 14,000 AWS experts, partners and customers

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has cancelled its upcoming Singapore Summit due to continued concerns about Covid-19.

Despite best efforts to go ahead with the annual two-day conference, the technology giant has confirmed that the event will no longer take place in the city-state. Originally scheduled for 14-16 April, the Summit was set to host more than 14,000 AWS experts, partners and customers.

The move also follows the cancellation of the Sydney Summit, as revealed by sister publication ARN.

“Due to the continued concerns about Covid-19, Amazon Web Services has cancelled the AWS Summit, scheduled from April 14-16, 2020 in Singapore,” a spokesperson told Channel Asia. “We've reached this decision after much consideration, as the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners are our top priority.”

Swami Sivasubramanian - vice president of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at AWS - was due to feature as opening keynote, backed up by customer stories, breakout sessions, hands-on demos and a solutions expo experience.

The conference was also set to include AWS TechFest, an event dedicated to technical professionals such as technical leaders, developers, data scientists, engineers and solution architects. Key sponsors included Cisco, VMware, Datadog, Intel and Veeam, in addition to specialist partners Sourced Group, Cloudflare and Cloud Comrade among others.

As reported by Channel Asia, Oracle also recently postponed OpenWorld Asia in Singapore due to ongoing coronavirus concerns in the wider ASEAN region, joining a host of cancelled technology conferences.

Originally set for April 2020, the two-day event was due to feature CEO Safra Catz as headline speaker, alongside keynotes from Constellation Research and Deloitte Digital among others.

Likewise, this year’s edition of Google Cloud’s annual partner and customer event, Google Next ‘20, has been switched to an entirely digital affair.

Meanwhile, HP Reinvent was been cancelled in response to the coronavirus outbreak, with the technology giant postponing its annual partner event until the second half of 2020. Originally set for 24 March in Anaheim, California, Reinvent traditionally combines the delivery of HP, customer and partner strategies during a three-day event, in addition to the running of World Partner Forum.

In February, the cancellation of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona hit the headlines, which annually pulls in crowds of more than 100,000.