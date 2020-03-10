Accenture buys Context Information Security

Consultancy has offices in Sydney and Melbourne

Credit: Accenture

Accenture has ramped up its cyber security offering with the acquisition of global consultancy Context Information Security.

Founded and headquartered in London, Context has offices in Sydney and Melbourne and is headed up locally by Asia Pacific managing director Kirk Stephen.

According to Accenture, Context’s client base spans industries including financial services and government, providing intelligence-driven team, vulnerability research and incident response services.

“We are excited about the opportunity to become part of the Accenture family,” Context CEO Mark Raeburn said. “Combining our skills and expertise under one roof to help us do more for our clients and create more opportunities for our people was an easy decision.

"Accenture’s industry-focused approach across adversary simulation, red teaming, incident response and more, matches Context’s own strategy.”

Accenture meanwhile called Context a “perfect match” for the global system integrator.

“The deal signals continued aggressive growth for Accenture Security and gives us a new branch of talented family members to help clients grow their business with confidence and resilience,” said Kelly Bissell, a senior managing director at Accenture and leader of its security practise.

The purchase follows Accenture’s recent acquisition of Symantec’s cyber security services business just months after the closure of its US$10.7-billion acquisition by Broadcom. Last month, Accenture also acquired Australian consultancy AlphaBeta Advisors, which specialises in business strategy, data analytics and econometrics.

Globally on a security front, the company has also bought Deja vu Security, iDefense, Maglan, Redcore, Arismore and FusionX.