ST Telemedia secures majority investment in CloudCover

ST Telemedia (STT) has completed its investment of a majority stake in CloudCover, a cloud-centric service provider serving the Southeast Asia and India markets.

Founded in 2015, the born-in-the-cloud player specialises in Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure technologies, spanning cloud migration, DevOps and automation services at both start-up and enterprise levels.

The business goes to market as a Premier Partner of Google Cloud with analytics specialisation on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), in addition to DevOps competency through AWS and Silver Partner status on Microsoft Azure.

With STT as a strategic investor, CloudCover will aim to accelerate market expansion and talent acquisition plans across the region, alongside enhancing software development capabilities with a specific focus on automating management and data engineering services and operations.

“The addition of CloudCover to our portfolio is key, especially with CloudCover’s obsession on product, automation and cloud-native technologies,” said Nikhil Eapen, deputy CEO and chief investment officer of STT. “CloudCover takes us closer to our goal of building one of the world’s leading cloud IT platforms to help governments and enterprises embrace digital innovation and the cloud.”

During the past few years, STT has taken a range of steps to bolster capabilities within an expanding cloud market in Asia Pacific, with majority investments and acquisitions forming a centrepiece of the STT Cloud IT business.

This investment is also expected to complement STT’s other commitments in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven infrastructure technology businesses, with a focus on cyber security, big data and IT operations.

“In just a few years, CloudCover has built a strong enterprise customer base in Asia off the back of its world-leading cloud-native services, solutions and products,” added Peter Wright, CEO of Cloud IT in Asia at STT.

“CloudCover is at the forefront of DevOps and DataOps deployments, helping customers to create significantly more productive development environments whilst at the same time managing risk and compliance of code into production. It is a pleasure to work with such technology visionaries as Vishal and Dhruv and their teams.”

In managing more than 21,000 servers, and processing over 6500 terabytes, CloudCover serves in excess of 120 customers worldwide, spearheaded by co-founders Vishal Parpia and Dhruv Parpia as joint managing directors.

“STT’s vision of what cloud-native means to companies around the world lines up perfectly with ours, joining forces with them was an obvious choice,” Vishal Parpia said. “Their willingness to collaborate and nurture is exactly what CloudCover needs to accelerate at this point.”

Meanwhile, Dhruv Parpia added; “we’re extremely proud and excited to be part of the STT family. This is a giant leap in the right direction for CloudCover to build on our cloud-native vision.”

The coming together of both parties follows STT’s majority stake investments in Cloud Comrade and 2nd Watch, as part of plans to boost multi-cloud and digital capabilities.

As revealed by Channel Asia, the acquisition of Cloud Comrade was designed to help the strategic investor capitalise on increased digital transformation adoption, specifically within the enterprise space.

Founded in 2014, Cloud Comrade specialises in the delivery of cloud IT services, spanning strategy and design, to deployment, migration and management of IT infrastructure. Within this environment, the business also offers 24/7 monitoring, maintenance, back-up and recovery solutions, as experts of AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure technologies.

Furthermore, 2nd Watch is a Seattle-based specialist in providing professional and managed services related to public cloud, with expertise in AWS and Microsoft Azure.

According to STT, CloudCover adds to this platform by offering "cloud-native advanced technological capabilities", in turn deepening the company's position in the key markets of Southeast Asia and India.