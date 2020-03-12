HPE incentivises Asian resellers with new rewards program

Engage and Grow designed to simplify the process for earning reseller rewards

Scott Morris (HPE) Credit: HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has launched Engage and Grow in select Asia Pacific markets, a channel sales incentive program for ecosystem partners.

Effective immediately, the initiative is designed to simplify the process for reseller sales and pre-sales to earn enhanced rewards for specialising through the vendor’s portfolio of solutions.

Consolidating multiple partner sales incentive programs and promotions into a single platform, Engage and Grow is designed to builds on the former partner reward program, HPE Partner Sales Rewards.

Channel Asia can confirm that applicable countries include the major ASEAN markets of Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, alongside Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam. This is in addition to Hong Kong, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Brunei, Timor Leste, Macao, Taiwan and South Korea.

Rounding out relevant nations in Asia Pacific, also included is Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as Maldives, Mongolia and Nepal.

“As part of HPE Engage and Grow, we are proud to unveil program improvements built with our reseller partners in mind.” said Scott Morris, vice president and general manager of Channel across Asia Pacific at HPE. “Moving forward, HPE Engage and Grow will host all incentive programs that benefit pre-sales and sales individuals, as we continue to give partners one, consolidated experience working with HPE.”

Leveraging the concept of gamification, Morris said the resellers can earn activity badges for engagement with enablement, training, certification tools and content, which in turns allows the opportunity to earn points that can be redeemed for incentives.

Delving deeper, the enhanced program features an upsized point structure with the aim of fast tracking rewards access, alongside points offered for additional product lines through HPE alliance promotions. Furthermore, rewards are now on offer for Business, Platinum, Gold and Silver and Proximity Partners’ pre-sales and sales performance efforts across all levels of the channel.

As confirmed by HPE to Channel Asia, the launch of Engage and Grow does not impact the markets of Australia, New Zealand, Japan and India.