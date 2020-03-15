DBS on-board as VMware expands modern app portfolio through Tanzu

Credit: Dreamstime

VMware has unveiled an expanded portfolio of products and services designed to modernise customer applications and infrastructure, with DBS Bank leveraging Tanzu, Kubernetes and Pivotal capabilities.

Available in Asia, the new-look portfolio includes a widened Tanzu suite of offerings, in addition to VMware Cloud Foundation 4 with Tanzu, a hybrid cloud platform which supports both traditional VM-based and container-based applications, which include VMware Cloud Foundation Services using Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware vSphere 7.

“We bring to market a comprehensive portfolio for modern apps to help customers accelerate their pace of innovation,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware. “VMware gives developers the freedom to deliver apps to any cloud, remove barriers to Kubernetes adoption, and help IT administrators transform their skills in support of a new wave of modern apps.”

According to Gelsinger, applications are core to successful digital transformation efforts, allowing enterprise organisations to deliver personalised digital experiences while generating new revenue streams.

Modernisation efforts are also being driven by increased cloud adoption, backed by the need to balance software demands from a develop perspective with enhanced security and operations.

“As the world’s best digital bank, DBS’ aspiration is to be a tech company that happens to provide financial services,” added Jimmy Ng, CIO of DBS. “That ambition requires significant investment in the latest technology solutions. In the course of our journey, we have found that VMware provides us with two attractive value propositions.

“One is helping us to solve the challenge of managing large containers and Kubernetes at scale, with technologies like vSphere 7 with Kubernetes and VMware Tanzu Mission Control and the second is the modern application development expertise that we get with VMware Tanzu and Pivotal Labs.

“Both of those matter to us as we are constantly investing in our cloud infrastructure and rearchitecting our applications to be even more cloud-ready so that we can stay one step ahead of our customers.”

According to findings from the ASEAN Secretariat, in Southeast Asia, spending on digital technologies is forecast to reach US$625 billion, representing eight per cent of the region’s GDP by 2030.

“Organisations in today’s burgeoning app economy need to rethink how they can accelerate agility, innovation and time-to-market to respond quick and deliver hyper-personalised experiences to their customers,” said Sanjay K. Deshmukh, vice president and managing director of Southeast Asia and Korea at VMware.

“VMware Tanzu can help strengthen Asia’s innovation ecosystem by enabling enterprises tap on next-generation technologies such as Kubernetes to build, run, manage, connect and protect their apps across any cloud and any device.”