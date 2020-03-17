Cohesity expands Asian footprint, hires regional channel chief

Les Mansour (Cohesity) Credit: Cohesity

Cohesity has expanded operations in Asia Pacific through new leaders in India, Hong Kong and Taiwan, backed by the appointment of Les Mansour as head of regional channels.

Alongside the recruitment of Marcus Loh as CTO, Sunil Brid has been tasked with leading the India business, while Linda Hui takes charge of Hong Kong and Taiwan. The double hire follows the addition of Sheena Chin andSteve Coad as leaders of ASEAN and Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Specific to the partner ecosystem however, Mansour joins in his official capacity as senior director of channels across Asia Pacific and Japan, leading all supply chain operations for the vendor in region.

During a career spanning more than 25 years, Mansour has represented vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Quantum, with expertise in channel and data storage markets. Mansour is joined by Danny Wan, who spearheads channels in ASEAN, having previously led partner teams at Symantec, Pure Storage, and Check Point Software.

“We are excited to bring on a team of seasoned executives that can help organisations and partners across Asia Pacific embrace a modern approach to data management,” said William Ho, vice president of sales across Asia Pacific at Cohesity.

“Organisations are looking for alternatives to legacy products and want to embrace software that makes it a snap to back up, manage, and extract value from data. That’s what Cohesity provides and these leaders will empower more businesses and partners to embrace our unique platform to accelerate digital transformations.”

According to Ho, in Asia Pacific, Cohesity’s software bookings increased by more than 100 per cent year-on-year during the second quarter of FY20. Furthermore, the number of customers that have deployed Cohesity in the region rose by nearly 250 per cent during the period, with the number of active partner bookings increasing by 190 per cent.

The vendor also recently announced an expansion of operations in Pune, India, with plans to hire 100 people within the next 18 months. Since entry into Asia Pacific in 2018, the company has established operations in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.