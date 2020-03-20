Vertiv strengthens Vietnamese channel play with Viettel distribution deal

Credit: Dreamstime

Vertiv has signed a distribution agreement with Viettelimex as part of plans to drive data centre solutions through the channel in Vietnam.

Terms of the alliance will see Viettelimex prioritise the deployment of Vertiv offerings in key sectors such as banking, healthcare, education, government and retail.

“Vietnam’s rapid digital transformation makes it a strong market for Vertiv to deliver its trusted products and solutions,” said Truong Quangdzung, country manager of Vietnam at Vertiv. “With edge computing, 5G and artificial intelligence fast becoming a reality here, it is the perfect time for organisations to invest in solutions that can provide reliability for their critical infrastructure.”

Key Vertiv products included in the agreement include the Liebert GXT5 uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solution, the SmartCabinet micro data centre and thermal management offerings spanning racks and monitoring systems.

Operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Viettel Group - an in-country mobile network operator - Viettelimex operates through an expansive local footprint, including retail stores nationwide.

“Viettelimex is excited to be partnering with Vertiv to offer its premium solutions to our customers across Vietnam,” added Van Hai Dang, director of Viettel Distribution.

“Our telecom arm has been working with Vertiv closely for several years now and we can attest to the quality and reliability of their solutions. We look forward to growing our business together and helping our customers achieve success.”