Wipro builds out Microsoft practice, with cloud at the core

Bhanumurthy B.M (Wipro) Credit: Wipro

Wipro has launched a dedicated business unit specialising in the deployment of Microsoft technologies, with a specific focus on enterprise cloud services.

Housing trained and certified Microsoft Azure consultants and specialists, the division will offer domain-based offerings and solution accelerators designed to drive adoption of cloud and digital transformation among large-scale customers.

At the centrepiece is Wipro’s Cloud Studio which delivers migration for different workloads on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Dynamics 365, operating an as-a-service model for cloud deployments with standardised tools, technologies and processes.

Also available is the global system integrator’s (GSI) LiVE Workspace solution - launched in partnership with VMware - which leverages the vendor’s Modern Workplace, Microsoft 365 as well as LUIS and the Power platform to help customers launch modern applications and remote data sets.

Furthermore, Wipro’s Data Discovery Platform (DDP) will also provide customers insights by exploring varied data sources through leveraging pattern discovery, auto machine learning, visual sciences and storytelling. The core of this platform brings together Wipro HOLMES artificial intelligence (AI) and Microsoft Azure.

“Our newly formed Microsoft Business Unit will aid organisations in accelerating their innovation and modernisation journey by leveraging Wipro’s deep domain expertise along with Microsoft’s futuristic enterprise-class offerings,” said Bhanumurthy B.M, president and COO of Wipro. “With this partnership, we will co-innovate in industry domain services focused on data, analytics, security and customer / employee experiences.”

The move represents an expansion of a long-term partnership spanning decades between both parties, with Wipro currently operating as a Microsoft Gold Competency Partner.

“At Microsoft, digital transformation is a core focus that enables organisations to improve how they engage customers, empower employees, optimise operations and transform products,” added Judson Althoff, executive vice president of Microsoft. “Our expanded partnership with Wipro will allow them to better serve customers’ digital needs by leveraging Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The GSI recently completed a cloud migration project leveraging Microsoft Azure for Mitie, a facilities management and professional services company headquartered in the UK.

“We wanted to move our on-premises landscape to cloud for performance enhancement, evergreen capability and operational efficiency,” explained Cijo Joseph, CIO of Mitie. “Our long-term strategic partnership with Wipro gave us an exposure to the company’s leading-edge capabilities and it has a solid reputation in the marketplace.

“We selected Microsoft Azure Cloud as our cloud service platform, for its business agility, high availability, low business disruption risk and other favourable factors including implementation time and complexity. Wipro’s vast experience in executing similar cloud migration projects leveraging its proprietary framework ‘Safe Passage to Cloud’ helped in a seamless and risk-free upgrade to migrate SAP to Azure cloud.”

The roll-out comes two months after industry rival HCL Technologies also launched a business unit dedicated to the delivery of Microsoft technologies, housing more than 5500 employees serving over 2000 customers.

Under the official banner of ‘HCL Microsoft Business Unit’, the division is designed to enhance expertise across Dynamics 365, Azure, Microsoft 365 and Windows 10 offerings, with specific focus on business applications, AI and the Internet of Things.

As reported by Channel Asia, the practice also integrates PowerObjects - a specialist Dynamics business acquired by HCL in October 2015 - with plans in place to create intellectual property through the Microsoft platform.