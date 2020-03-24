FPT helps Vietnam fight Covid-19 outbreak

Credit: FPT

FPT has donated its 2000-room university dormitory as a quarantine site to help fight the spread of Covid-19 in Vietnam, backed by an investment of US$850,000 in medical supplies.

The nation's largest technology provider hopes the move can help the government respond to an outbreak which has so far reported more than 110 positive cases in the country, with no confirmed deaths.

In response, hundreds of FPT employees and students vacated dormitory rooms over the weekend to help set up the quarantine facility, which is now active and expected to remain in place until the pandemic is over. Forming part of the FPT University campus, the four-building complex is located in a 300,000-square metre technology park which is 40 minutes drive from the centre of Hanoi.

In addition to accommodation, FPT also donated medical supplies such as ventilators, disinfection chambers and medical protective equipment to the local government.

“People are our most valuable assets and we are doing our best to help the government fight against Covid-19,” said Truong Gia Binh, chairman of FPT. “FPT wishes to contribute to the protection of frontline doctors, healthcare staff and the community, preventing the spread of the pandemic as well as easing pressures on the government and local authorities. We hope to see more hands join the battle so we could get through this challenging time together.”

In February, FPT helped Vietnam's Ministry of Health launch a 24/7 virtual chatbot designed to handle 5000 daily inquiries relating to Covid-19. The provider has also granted free access to its AI-powered online learning platform VioEdu, allowing local students of all levels to educate themselves during school closures.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly evolving, it is more critical than ever that we stand together,” Binh added. “We recognise the hardship that this unprecedented event creates for everyone and FPT is taking every measure possible to look after our communities while continuing to support your business.”

From a business continuity perspective, FPT has strengthened IT infrastructure by increasing the number of internal licences for online communication platforms such as Webex, Vidyo, Zoom and Blue Jeans. This is in addition to doubling network capacity for global internet bandwidth, increasing VPN capacity by 10 times and tripling VDI licences.

Other measures taken include preparing back-up working sites, providing security training to all remote workers and doubling down on security compliance processes.

“The health of FPT’s employees, their families, clients, and partners is our primary concern,” Binh said. “As a global tech company, we are expanding access and capabilities in two high-priority categories of tech: digital workplace resources and digital technologies to ensure our people have the systems they need to stay productive.

“This is a challenging time, but we are here for you. With all measures being taken, I assure you of our highest commitment to maintaining our operations and further growing our business with you.”