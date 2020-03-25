Telkomtelstra drives network transformation in Indonesia, backed by VMware

Agus F. Abdillah (Telkomtelstra) and Cin Cin Go (VMware) Credit: Telkomtelstra

Telkomtelstra has kick-started a networking overhaul to drive digital adoption in Indonesia, enhancing SD-WAN capabilities in partnership with VMware.

Operating as a joint venture between Telkom Indonesia and Telstra Australia, the managed service provider (MSP) will position the new offering at enterprise-level customers across the country, backed by the promise of improved flexibility and scale.

Specifically, Telkomtelstra will offer VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud - acquired in late November 2017 - to help businesses optimise workload performance over a cloud-enabled network with the aim of improving bandwidth allocation and application performance across multiple branch offices.

The solution will also allow enterprises to minimise reliance on routing hardware as well as workforce allocation for manual network maintenance.

“In today’s business environment, traditional network models are no longer able to overcome the lack of agility, flexibility and scalability of legacy hardware-based models to accommodate rapid changes in the enterprise IT environment,” added Agus F. Abdillah, chief of product and synergy at Telkomtelstra. “We are delighted to work with VMware with its industry-leading SD-WAN solution as part of our product portfolio.”

Responding to increased multi-cloud demands in Indonesia, Abdillah said Telkomtelstra will leverage key features such as automation, Dynamic Multi-Path Optimisation (DMPO), zero-touch provisioning and auto-failover. Currently, the MSP has delivered VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud to more than 5000 branches for customers nationwide.

“Digital transformation initiatives such as the Internet of Things and cloud will be the main drivers for SD-WAN implementation,” Abdillah explained.

“Businesses need a flexible and reliable network architecture that can support greater innovation and scale. We are excited by the interest in SD-WAN as many companies begin to migrate their company’s applications to the cloud.”

Indonesian inovation

As one of the fastest growing nations in Southeast Asia, the digital economy in Indonesia is expected to account for 61 per cent of the country’s GDP by 2022. According to IDC findings, such a shift will drive IT-related spending to US$78 billion within the space of three years.

“Digitalisation is not confined to just one part of the enterprise, nevertheless, it is transforming major aspects of enterprises' offerings, operations and relationships,” observed Mevira Munindra, head of operations at IDC Indonesia. “These new technologies are changing paradigms for individuals, businesses, industries, economies, and governments.

“We see local enterprises continue to become more competitive in driving and accelerating DX in their organisation because IT and business leaders have started to acknowledge more of the digitalisation’s benefits in the corporate strategy.”

According to Cin Cin Go - country manager of Indonesia at VMware - the expanded alliance with Telkomtelstra will provide enterprise customers with “much-needed flexibility” through enhanced connectivity and security, spanning applications, data and users from the data centre to the cloud and branch.

“VMware is excited to work with Telkomtelstra in delivering our industry-leading VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud to future-forward Indonesian enterprises,” Cin Cin added. “Indonesia is a vast country with over 17,000 islands, and such geography presents a unique challenge for businesses both from a resource and network standpoint.

“VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud can help businesses address these challenges while also providing consistent performance and user experience in remote sites and branch offices.”