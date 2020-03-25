IBM extends channel support amid Covid-19 pandemic

Big Blue rolls out flexible financing options to help customers accelerate adoption of business continuity, collaboration and digital technologies

IBM has extended channel support offerings in a move designed to help partners overcome rising challenges related to Covid-19.

Through IBM Global Financing, Big Blue has rolled out flexible financing options to help customers accelerate adoption of business continuity, collaboration and digital customer service technologies. The aim is to help partners invest while managing cash flow and flexibility.

“The global pandemic caused by the Covid-19 has impacted nearly every corner of the world and disrupted daily life,” said David La Rose, general manager of Partner Ecosystem at IBM. “Every day is filled with more changes of how we are to live and work. Even though our daily routines are disrupted, this is not an obstacle that we can’t overcome.

“Our commitment to business partners remains constant. We know that you are facing unprecedented challenges - and we will continue to play a big role in supporting your on-going needs. We are keeping our partners first, foremost and prioritised.”

Also available to the channel is the vendor’s digital platform resources, spanning marketing materials, sales enablement and increased collaboration opportunities with Red Hat.

“As we continue to adjust to this dynamic environment and to help meet the global challenge of Covid-19, IBM has many digital platforms and resources that are available to all business partners,” La Rose added.

Through My Digital Marketing platform, La Rose said partners can “plan, personalise, execute and measure” digital marketing campaigns as lines of communications shift to more virtual channels.

Furthermore, Seismic acts as a central repository for all sales enablement materials on demand, both for IBM employees and partners. According to La Rose - who assumed the global channel role in July 2019 having previously ran operations in Australia and New Zealand - plans are in place to push more content onto the platform, with additional programmatic digital enablement sessions expected to be rolled out in the near future.

Partners can also utilise Business Partner Connect to increase collaboration with the Red Hat ecosystem, leveraging Watson matching technology to access suitable partners and tools, while enhancing professional certifications on IBM Skills Gateway.