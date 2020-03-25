Resilient Westcon-Comstor open for business in Asia

Credit: Dreamstime

Westcon-Comstor has moved to reassure the channel that operations are running at 100 per cent capacity in Asia, with the distributor activating a business continuity plan to ensure minimal disruption amid rising Covid-19 concerns.

The distributor has moved swiftly to mitigate supply chain and service impacts across Southeast Asia and the wider Asia market, including working with vendors and carriers to monitor and advise of potential issues.

“Since the initial onset of Covid-19, we have proactively increased our stocking levels to ensure operational consistency,” said Wilson Ho, managing director of Asia at Westcon-Comstor, in a message to the Asian channel. “We are working with freight suppliers to prioritise our freight and identify alternative transportation methods.”

According to Ho, discussions are also underway to utilise additional warehouse space, including access to third-party logistics (3PL) providers, alongside plans to escalate and prioritise orders accordingly.

“Westcon-Comstor continues to monitor and respond to Covid-19 developments with the priority of maintaining the health and welfare of our people while limiting business impacts for our channel and vendor partners,” Ho added.

In response, the distributor is executing an alternating work from home program for back office staff in Singapore. The approach involves splitting and scheduling staff into two teams to alternate working from home on certain days of the week and working from office on other days.

“We have implemented specific health precautions in line with government directives including travel restrictions, increased cleaning services and access to hand sanitiser in our facilities and sharing regular company-wide communications with information and preventive measures on Covid-19,” Ho explained.

Specific to remote working, Ho said employees have full productivity and connectivity regardless of location, alongside access to core and peripheral systems for staff enablement.

“We truly think of our teams as an extension of yours, and as such, we will take every necessary precaution to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Ho said.