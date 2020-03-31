HKBN builds out AWS arsenal with over 140 certifications

Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) has amassed more than 140 certifications on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the technology provider builds out managed services expertise in Hong Kong.

The move sees the solutions specialist achieve AWS Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinction, in recognition of cloud transformation efforts both internally and at customer level.

“HKBN has been working relentlessly to become a trusted partner of our customers through leveraging the innovation and cost effectiveness of AWS solutions," said Andy Lau, co-owner and chief commercial officer of Cloud Services at HKBN.

Approximately 1300 HKBN employees from across technical, IT, digital and sales departments have obtained certifications from cloud platforms since 2018, as part of widespread internal up-skilling initiatives. According to Lau, the achievement demonstrates HKBN’s ability to deliver “best-in-class” services to enterprise customers across Hong Kong.

“With these accreditations, we are in a far better position to help our customers to transform their businesses and navigate challenges,” Lau added. “We believe our collaboration and offerings with AWS will benefit our Hong Kong customers and the local business communities."

As reported by Channel Asia, HKBN completed the acquisition of Jardine OneSolution Holdings (JOS) and its subsidiaries in December 2019, with plans now in place to target enterprise growth.

Finalised following shareholder approval, the addition of JOS is designed to help the second largest telecom carrier in Hong Kong transition into a “fully integrated ICT solutions provider”, with a specific focus on large-scale deployments.

Specifically, the US$50 million deal - which also includes JOS subsidiaries, Adura Hong Kong and Adura Cyber Security - is designed to reinforce HKBN's position in the system integration and connectivity markets, while expanding enterprise reach in the process.

“We are excited to bring JOS's leading ICT capabilities and a wide range of next-generation technology, business applications and system integration expertise to our 103,000 enterprise customers," said Billy Yeung, co-owner and CEO of Enterprise Solutions, HKBN, speaking at the time of the acquisition. “Similarly, JOS' 3,000 active customers in Hong Kong can also enjoy HKBN's premier connectivity services and ICT offerings backed by an unprecedented tri-carrier network diversity advantage.”