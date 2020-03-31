Oracle frees up cloud and database certification exams

Credit: Dreamstime

Oracle has opened access to certification exams for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle Autonomous Database for free until 15 May 2020.

Costs have been cut to nothing for the vendor's autonomous database exam at the specialist level, in addition to OCI foundations and operations exams at the associate level and architect exams at the associate and professional level.

Previously, the autonomous database specialist exam was priced at US$354, the foundations exam at $95, the associate level exams at $150 and the professional exam at $245. Oracle also reduced its foundations and associate level exams prices in February 2020.

Raghu Viswanathan, vice president of education products and delivery at Oracle University, said the changes to its OCI and autonomous database exams were due to the evolving digital landscape.

“We believe that certifications help professionals develop in-demand skills, shorten turnaround times for customer projects, enhance their expertise and advance their careers, while improving their overall job performance," Viswanathan said.

To prepare for the exams, there is also free supplementary online course content which clocks in at over 50 hours across the exam streams. The course content includes related topics on data science, machine learning and multi-cloud environments, as well as videos, access to experts and recorded demonstrations of labs.