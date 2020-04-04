Deloitte acquires Malaysian analytics specialist AccelTeam

Credit: Dreamstime

Deloitte has acquired Malaysia-based specialist AccelTeam as part of analytics and cognitive expansion plans across Southeast Asia.

Terms of the agreement will see a team of 50 professionals join Deloitte Consulting, with the consultancy giant also snapping up intellectual property in the form of a location intelligence asset to boost service offerings in location-based analysis and field-based workforce management.

Founded in 1998, AccelTeam operates as one of the leading data analytics providers in Malaysia and the wider ASEAN market, leveraging vendor alliances with Microsoft, Splunk and Tableau among others.

The business specialises in data-driven analytics, location intelligence and machine learning, in addition to enterprise data warehouse automation and converged big data platform solutions.

“Our clients in Southeast Asia are making a fundamental shift from experience-based judgment to data-driven decision making through outcomes-based insights,” said Philip Yuen, CEO of Southeast Asia at Deloitte.

“Whether it is for a small-scale programme or an enterprise-wide initiative, they understand the imperative of having smarter insights to maximise business opportunities across the region to achieve operational excellence, new products and services, competitive agility and growth.”

As part of the deal, AccelTeam founder Steven Yong will join Deloitte as a consulting partner, tasked with leading the firm’s analytics and cognitive practice in Malaysia.

Leveraging more than 25 years of regional experience in the consulting and implementation of analytics, data management and business process management, Yong has led and delivered projects in banking, telecommunications, insurance and government sectors.

“Deloitte Consulting has undoubtedly a breadth of capabilities and time-tested business acumen to help the world’s leading companies identify and solve complex issues,” Yong added. “I look forward to nurturing Deloitte’s growth in the analytics and cognitive space across Southeast Asia, to unlock insights and successfully pursue data-driven strategies for clients.”

According to Eugene Ho - consulting leader across Southeast Asia at Deloitte - the acquisition will also enable the consultancy house to further enhance analytics and cognitive offerings in Malaysia through prioritising growth in “white space sectors”.

“AccelTeam's deep expertise, credentials and client network were synergistic with our service offerings and opportunities across the region, creating a winning value proposition,” Ho added.

The acquisition comes more than two months after Deloitte acquired boutique cyber advisory firm SecurePath, with the Symantec specialist joining the consultancy giant’s Risk Advisory practice in Malaysia.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, SecurePath goes to market as a service provider of governance, risk and compliance solutions at enterprise level, in addition to cyber threat defence, information management and protection. From a technology perspective, the business offers end-to-end services spanning key vendors such as Symantec, Veritas and FireEye, alongside NetIQ and Splunk.