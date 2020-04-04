Google Cloud serves up Service Directory beta

Will connect Google Cloud services with third parties and applications

Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has released the beta of its Service Directory solution, allowing for the connection of hybrid and multi-cloud services at scale, regardless of the environment.

According to Google Cloud, the directory enables connections with its services, applications and those of third parties. The solution also contains real-time information and allows for service inventory management to be performed at scale up to thousands of endpoints.

Services can be displayed across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including workloads running in compute engine virtual machines (VMs), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and external services running on-premises and third-party clouds.

“Because Service Directory is fully managed, you get enhanced service inventory management at scale with no operational overhead, increasing the productivity of your DevOps teams,” Google Cloud software engineer Matt DeLoria and product manager Karthik Balakrishnan, Service Directory, said in a blog post.

“At the same time, advanced permission capabilities let you ensure that only the correct principals (users and applications) are able to update this information or look up services, freeing service developers from worrying about accidentally impacting other services.”

Additionally, the solution increases application reach through maintaining endpoint information across all a user’s services and allows for the grouping of services with metadata – allowing for endpoints to be understood by consumers and applications.

Customers can also use Service Directory to register different types of services and resolve them securely over HTTP and gRPC, while customers using DNS clients can use the private DNS zone function to automatically update DNS records as services change.

During its beta period, Service Directory is free.