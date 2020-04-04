SAP offers partner tier lifeline in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Credit: Peter Sayer/IDG

Software giant SAP has extended a hand to partners struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic with tweaks to its partner program.

The German vendor has vowed to protect its channel community’s current SAP PartnerEdge Program Level tier, meaning no partners will be downgraded as a result of falling revenue.

Available until further notice, the measure comes alongside a usage extension for market development funds until 18 December 2020.

By the same token, rule exceptions and reallocation of funds are now possible due to cancelled events in April, May and June, SAP said. Other support measures also include new subsidies for partners to increase consultant capacity.

The vendor will offer 20 hours of SAP S/4HANA consultant training, although it is only providing 5,000 vouchers.

Partners will also have the chance to promote open access offers on a new partner community page. Those facing “serious constraints” are urged to contact their partner business or experience manager.

SAP’s moves mirror those of other global vendor giants, who are making short-term changes to partner programs to help keep their channels upright during the ongoing pandemic.

This week, IBM rolled out flexible financing options to help customers accelerate adoption of business continuity in order to help partners invest while managing cash flow and flexibility.

HP has also agreed to provide a variety of financing and leasing options for end customers, including a variety of financial and asset lifecycle options, including deferred or reduced payments until 2021.