Big Data Exchange snaps up Singapore data centre from Telstra

Credit: Dreamstime

Big Data Exchange (BDX) has acquired a data centre location previously owned by Telstra in Paya Lebar, as the Hong Kong-based content exchange platform expands into Singapore.

Branded as SIN1, the new facility houses 1,800 racks with a 7.3MW power capacity, holding certificates such as UpTime Tier 3+ Design, SS564 GreenMark Gold Plus, TVRA, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS.

Following completion of the deal, BDX plans to upgrade the facility to increase power usage effectiveness and drive higher efficiency, with the city-state housing the highest megawatt per capita across the world.

“Expanding into Singapore was our first choice outside of the greater China area and a strategic one on account of its proximity to other countries in Asia,” said Braham Singh, CEO of BDX. “Its location and connectivity advantages help BDX form a network hub designed to meet the rising internet and cloud exchange needs of our customers.”

BDX operates data centres across Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore, backed by the provision of hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions as a carrier-neutral provider.

“This Singapore data centre allows us to provide critical connectivity into the Southeast Asian market,” added David Kim, COO of BDX. “Adding this data centre to our portfolio opens up options for our customers looking to expand into Southeast Asia.

“They now have the ability to easily integrate both their physical and virtual infrastructures via the BDX Single Pane into a managed hybrid ecosystem, connecting our new Singapore location through a highly automated cluster of data centres globally via the BDX Federated SDN.”

The acquisition comes two months after BDX announced the construction of a new data centre in Nanjing, China, which is set to launch in June 2020. Collectively, BDX now operates eight data centres in cities across two continents, including Nanjing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Singapore and London.