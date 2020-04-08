Veritas dangles new channel carrot through incentivised program

Credit: Dreamstime

Veritas has unveiled a fresh round of channel program enhancements designed to incentivise partner growth and profitability, targeting new and existing providers.

Under the banner of Veritas Partner Force, the new updates also offer improved sales support and engagement, as part of plans to boost data protection revenue through the supply chain.

“At Veritas, we're continuously seeking feedback from partners and evaluating programs from other industry leaders to improve our partner experience,” said Mike Walkey, vice president of channel sales at Veritas. “These enhancements will ensure they have all the tools necessary to be successful.”

According to Walkey, the enhancements are intended to ensure the partner experience becomes more “flexible, profitable, and predictable”.

Specifically, advanced incentives at Platinum level centre around “encouraging and rewarding” motivated partners through new and revised incentives, including increased margin builder discount, rebates for meeting new business growth targets and transacting renewals on time.

The offerings are also aimed at rewarding a greater number of high performers through new eligibility requirements to help achieve Platinum status, backed by the delivery of advanced tools such as on-demand training, marketing and technical support, in addition to revenue-driven certifications.

“Advanced partner benefits now create a rich infrastructure that not only makes it easier to do business with Veritas, but also drives partner profitability and fuels our growth as a company,” Walkey added.

Walkey was appointed to the role in September 2019, holding responsible for the vendor’s worldwide ecosystem of channel partners, alongside alliances with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft and other cloud providers.

Before joining Veritas, Walkey most recently served as senior vice president of strategic partners and alliances at Hitachi Vantara, tasked with leading end-to-end global business unit activities, IT initiatives, online and traditional marketing, partnerships and business development operations.

Prior to Hitachi, Walkey held vice president positions in logistics and product management at Flextronics International, Buy.com and Ingram Micro.