Introducing Covid-19 Central: On-Demand Channel Insights

IDG has announced the launch of Covid-19 Central, a centralised editorial resource designed to help partners access informative and educational content in relation to the pandemic.

Delivered on-demand in recognition of heightened frontline working hours, the platform will provide relevant and local content specific to each market, complemented by customer and global insights with the aim of ensuring partners can access all critical information in one location.

As the leading independent channel voice in Asia Pacific, Covid-19 Central is now live for partners via ARN in Australia; Reseller News in New Zealand and Channel Asia in Southeast Asia.

As Covid-19 concerns continue to escalate, and the economic ramifications ring out across the industry, the technology channel is being tested to the limit.

In response to containment measures deployed across the region, partners are going into battle on a daily basis to ensure customers remain operational during this time of crisis, while also juggling rising financial issues caused by such a downturn in business.

The market is strained, stretched and severely under pressure to weather a storm with no current end date in sight. Yet critical business decisions must be made for partners to successfully navigate the largest pandemic in a generation.

Spanning both technology and business, core Covid-19 Central topics include: Business Continuity; Cloud; Remote Working; Security; Services and Strategy. This will also be linked to a news feed tracking Covid-19 related channel articles, ensuring the ecosystem can make informed and reliable decisions through a trusted source.

“Across our Channel, Enterprise and Consumer brands, we have refocused content to service the demand we are seeing across the world, and are ramping up coverage of trending topics as we see increasing numbers of users seeking our counsel,” said Matt Egan, Global Editorial Director at IDG. “We continue to monitor the needs of our valued audience and are creating more content around high demand areas.”

The launch of Covid-19 Central also complements editorial efforts from IDG’s premium end-user enterprise brands, spanning CIO, CSO, Computerworld, Network World and InfoWorld.