Huawei strikes Covid-19 cloud pact with Ministry of Health in Malaysia

Credit: Dreamstime

Huawei has joined forces with the Ministry of Health in Malaysia to facilitate the deployment of a diagnosis solution to Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor, leveraging cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.



The offering is designed to help local medical personnel maximise AI to enhance CT (computed tomography) image capabilities when screening potential Covid-19 patients.

“Those at the frontline are faced with growing challenges each day, and while the government has the ability to respond to needs, we need additional resources and support to curb this infection,” said Dr Yun Sii Ing of Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“On behalf of Sungai Buloh hospital, we express our utmost appreciation to Huawei Malaysia for this equipment that will help save lives, by greatly reducing the risk of infection and enabling medical personnel to perform their duties better and faster."

Delivered via Huawei Cloud, the AI-assisted quantitative medical image analysis system - which is being rolled out across the world in response to the pandemic - can analyse hundreds of CT images in seconds while precisely locating lesions, allowing doctors to provide diagnosis results within one minute.

“This pandemic has triggered an unprecedented demand for digital health services worldwide,” added Michael Yuan, CEO of Huawei Malaysia. “Malaysians are, now more than ever, compelled to step up to the platform of adopting digital transformation solutions in order to move forward, and as a result, accelerating their digital transformation journey.”

Huawei Cloud worked with HY Medical - a Beijing-based start-up specialising in medical imaging through AI - to develop the platform. According to Yuan, the platform has been trained with more than 4000 confirmed Covid-19 patients' image data and can service as a "super doctor".

“This is a cutting edge AI technology being used in the medical healthcare industry to support the health and well-being of Malaysians,” Yuan said. “Leveraging core cloud services, our solution enables early detection and early diagnosis of Covid-19 so that hospitals can swiftly identify infected patients for early quarantine and provide early treatment and more effectively fight the implications of the infection.”

According to health minister Dr. Adham bin Baba, the solution will help pave the way for innovative technologies in Malaysia, while enhancing medical services in government hospitals across the country.

"In the age of technology, AI is the next great frontier for healthcare services and Huawei Cloud has kindly offered to equip us with an AI-assisted diagnostic tool for CT scans, which I understand has been installed in Hospital Sungai Buloh, one of our major battlefronts," he added. "In addition to that, recognising the importance of connectivity, Huawei has also assisted in enhancing the Wi-Fi capabilities of our centre in Sungai Buloh through Wi-Fi 6."