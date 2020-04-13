SAP strengthens Singapore play with new leader

Eileen Chua (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP has appointed Eileen Chua as managing director of Singapore, tasked with driving the software vendor’s expansion and growth in the city-state.



Drawing on more than 20 years market experience in software, cloud and professional services, Chua also holds responsibility for shaping the vendor’s enterprise strategy going forward, leveraging an ecosystem of specialist channel partners in the process.

Chua - who joined the business in 2011 from Hewlett Packard - was most recently director of key accounts, overseeing SAP’s high performing account directors in Singapore, with a specific focus on cloud transformation across financial services, transportation and utilities.

“We remain confident in Singapore as a business hub, given the access to a global talent pool, innovative culture and strong government support for the digitalisation of industries,” said Rachel Barger, president and managing director of Southeast Asia at SAP.

“SAP makes every effort to support our employees to reach their full potential, and Eileen’s promotion is testament to the rising local female leader that we have in the talent bench. I am confident that she will lead the Singapore business to greater heights.”

With a presence in Singapore spanning more than 30 years ago, SAP most recently invested in a co-innovation centre, start-up accelerator and corporate skills university to help businesses maximise the potential of digital technologies.

“The economy, government, and society are facing some headwinds brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, causing businesses and employees to turn to digital solutions to enable remote working, digital supply chains and manage customer and employee experiences,” added Eileen Chua, managing director of Singapore at SAP.

“We support our customers and partners during the Covid-19 pandemic with help to tackle disruptions including free access to select SAP software. SAP brings intelligent technologies, leadership across business processes, and four decades of innovation to help our customers thrive in the digital economy.”

The appointment comes weeks after SAP unveiled plans to embark on a mammoth, multi-year transformation of its 14-year-old partner program that will see signal a move away from a traditional tiering model.

As reported by sister publication ARN, the vendor will start rolling out its so-called ‘Next Gen Partnering Model’ over 2020, putting competency recognition and ‘customer success’ at the forefront. SAP’s 21,000-strong global partner network can expect to see a number of implemented by the end of this calendar year.