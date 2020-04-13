Telkom Indonesia aims to enhance customer experience through SaaS platform

Credit: Dreamstime

Telkom Indonesia is trialling a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform created by US-based start-up FastForward.ai to enhance customer experience capabilities.

Terms of the alliance will see the service provider pilot the SaaS social automation platform for digital marketing, commerce and micro-payments. The platform allows mobile operators and consumer enterprises to acquire digital customers and up-sell targeted offers at an alleged lower cost compared to traditional marketing channels.

“We are committed to serve all customer segments - the consumers, enterprises and government - providing them with access into the new digital and social channels which allow them to communicate and engage with their customers,” said Joddy Hernady, executive vice president of Digital and Next Business at Telkom Indonesia.

“When faced with challenges like Covid-19, it's more critical for service providers like Telkom Indonesia to provide a platform for our customers, so they can innovate and deliver the best and most modern user experience to maintain and sustain their service and business. That's what we are working on with FastForward.ai.”

According to Augie K Fabela II - CEO and co-founder of FastForward.ai - the platform brings mobile operators and enterprise customers onto social media, a place in which mobile users spend nearly three hours a day.

“Today we may be socially distanced, but the world has never been more connected,” he added. “Our social media SaaS platform can help supercharge digital engagement, commerce and micro-payments to support Telkom Indonesia in maintaining a modern connection to their consumer, enterprise and government customers.

“We are proud to be working with Telkom Indonesia, one the most innovative and largest operators in Southeast Asia, with over 160 million customers.”