NTT expands Cisco Webex Calling capabilities to Singapore

NTT has unveiled plans to expand Cisco Webex Calling service capabilities to Singapore, with other Asian countries also targeted following launches in Australia and New Zealand.



Operating as a cloud-based communications platform, Cisco Webex Calling represents an upgrade to existing private branch exchange (PBX) infrastructure, offering secure and encrypted calling across carrier-grade cloud infrastructure.

The solution will be delivered in-market by the recently launched Cloud Communications division of NTT, as a global Cisco partner specialising in Webex Calling.

Specifically, NTT will provide global PSTN (public switched telephone network) telephony through BroadCloud, a platform hosted by Cisco which allows service providers to deploy calling and collaboration applications. The aim is to offer enterprise calling capabilities in response to a rise in remote working caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Cisco Webex Calling provided by NTT offers a one-stop solution for complete enterprise communication and smarter collaboration for clients and businesses to drive productivity across their workforces,” said Mark Alexander, CEO of Cloud Communications at NTT.

“Our rapid expansion is a testament to our continued commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions for our clients in Asia Pacific as well as globally. We look forward to providing the tools to create enhanced workspaces with seamless integrated and bespoke communications service for the end-user.”

The move follows a record month of Webex adoption for Cisco worldwide, with more than 324 million attendees leveraging the video conferencing application in March.

As reported by sister publication ARN, approximately 73 million meetings took place during the month, in addition to over 22 million meetings per week during the last two weeks. According to Cisco, the latest user numbers have more than doubled since January.

Meanwhile, NTT recently launched a new Cloud Communications division designed to drive customer adoption of workplace solutions at enterprise level.

Previously under the banner of Arkadin - acquired by the global system integrator in early 2014 - the dedicated business unit specialises in the provision of services related to unified communications, cloud voice and digital events, backed by tailored end-to-end consulting and change management offerings.

Under the command of London-based Alexander as CEO, the newly created senior leadership team also includes Dr Fiona Lodge as chief product and strategy officer and Jean Turgeon as chief technology and information officer.

Tasked with working closely with existing regional and go-to-market teams, Dr Lodge is responsible for aligning with strategic vendors such as Microsoft and Cisco to create a workplace transformation strategy for global customers. Meanwhile, Turgeon is charged with leading services adoption both internally and externally with customers, while ensuring service level agreements, security and compliance standards are adhered to.

Closer to home, Singapore-based Sean Kwek assumes the position of managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan, leveraging more than a decade of experience at Arkadin across the region.