Vertiv expands Innovix alliance, targets channel growth in Malaysia

Teoh Wooi Keat (Vertiv) and Yoon Kam Fei (Innovix) Credit: Vertiv / Innovix

Vertiv has signed a distribution agreement with Innovix in Malaysia to drive data centre and infrastructure solutions through the channel.

Building on a long-term partnership in Singapore, the alliance offers Innovix access to the entire suite of Vertiv offerings, including uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), thermal management solutions and edge infrastructure solutions.

The partnership will focus on the key sectors of government, retail, healthcare and financial sectors, delivered through Innovix’s network of channel partners.

“Malaysia’s digitisation efforts are gaining momentum and businesses are seeing the value of investing in solutions that will enable their critical infrastructure to address customer expectations,” said Teoh Wooi Keat, country manager of Malaysia at Vertiv.

“Having Innovix as our partner is very valuable to Vertiv as their presence and expertise will allow us to reach more customers with our solutions.”

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Innovix also operates in Singapore and Macau, with presence across more than 40 locations in Asia. The distributor houses a portfolio of over 80 technology and lifestyle brands, serving an ecosystem of over 7800 channel partners.

“Vertiv is a global leader in next generation data centre infrastructure, and with our distributorship will provide our channel partners in Malaysia with best-in-class solutions,” added Yoon Kam Fei, managing director of Malaysia at Innovix. “We look forward to working closely with Vertiv and our partners to help businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises and public sector to optimise their IT return on investment.”

In June 2018, Innovix upgraded key infrastructure at the company's Singapore solution centre with equipment provided by Vertiv. The converged infrastructure solution enabled the distributor to better support customer requirements through a small footprint modular data centre environment with live demos and visits.