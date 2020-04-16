Fusionex ups SME ante through Google Cloud digital sync up

Credit: Dreamstime

Fusionex has ramped up efforts to help small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers overcome challenges related to Covid-19 through enhanced collaboration with Google Cloud.

Central to such efforts will be the deployment of big data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to drive digital transformation efforts across Southeast Asia.

“We are fully committed to supporting and investing in SMEs during these trying times by providing state-of-the-art technology solutions to help accelerate their digital transformation journey,” said Jacob Isaac, managing director of Fusionex.

“As more and more people are being forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a sharp increase in Internet usage, which is an opening that businesses would do well to capitalise on. In sharing our powerful digital technologies, Fusionex hopes to do our part in helping SMEs sustain their businesses and survive this pandemic.”

Operating as a services partner within the Google Cloud ecosystem, Malaysia-based Fusionex is also offering training programs and consulting services at SME-level, allowing customers to build competencies on the vendor’s platform.

“While each and every business has had to deal with one form of disruption or another, the advent of Covid-19 is an unprecedented challenge on an unimaginable scale,” Isaac added.

“Countries the world over have advocated social distancing or implemented some measure of movement restriction, which has significantly altered the way consumers behave and interact with businesses, products and services. In light of these circumstances, Fusionex believes that digital transformation is the answer to overcoming these setbacks.”