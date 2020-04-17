New IBM leader targets digital growth in Singapore

Credit: Dreamstime

IBM has appointed Martin Chee as managing director of Singapore amid plans to drive digital transformation adoption across the city-state.

Effective immediately, Chee is responsible for business growth at a local level alongside increasing customer adoption of cloud and cognitive technologies, reporting to Patricia Yim, general manager of ASEAN at IBM.

“Singapore is of strategic importance to IBM where we are actively supporting our clients' efforts to build a competitive advantage by advancing their digital transformation journey,” Yim said. “Building on more than 60 years of presence, IBM will continue to enhance the country’s innovation ecosystem to ensure Singapore continues to be a global hub for business, innovation and highly skilled talent.”

Drawing on more than two decades of regional experience, Chee started his career in the software division of IBM in 2001. During his tenure at Big Blue, Chee has held leadership positions in services, software and enterprise across Asia Pacific, having most recently served as regional vice president of Analytics.

“I am delighted that Martin is bringing his regional leadership experience and extensive understanding of digital transformation, from ideation to implementation, to IBM Singapore,” Yim added.

“With his deep client insights, strong track record and passion for empowering clients, I am confident Martin and his team will make a difference. He will play a key role in helping clients leverage disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, Quantum and world class security.”

The appointment comes less than a week after the National University of Singapore (NUS) signed a three-year collaboration agreement with IBM, focusing on research and training specific to quantum computing.

Driven by the Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) - which is supported by the National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF) - the national initiative is designed to help researchers convert research in quantum science and technologies into commercial products.

As a member of the IBM Q Network, Professor Tsuhan said QEP researchers in Singapore will have access via the cloud to the IBM Quantum Computation Centre, which houses 15 universal quantum computing systems including a 53-qubit qubit system.

The collaboration will also provide training opportunities for researchers, in addition to promoting partnerships between academia and industry to develop new software in quantum computing and to advance research in the field.